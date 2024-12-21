Depression in Bay: Rains likely in Dhaka, 6 other divisions today

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

As the well-marked low over the southwest Bay and adjoining area intensified into depression, light to moderate rains may drench Dhaka and six other divisions today.

"Light to moderate rain is likely at a few places over Khulna, Barishal and Dhaka divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions commencing 9am on Saturday," Met office said.

Light to moderate fog may occur at places over the country during midnight till morning.

The well-marked low over southwest Bay and adjoining area moved northeastwards, intensified into a depression yesterday evening and now lies over Westcentral Bay and adjoining area.

It is likely to move north-northeasterly direction further.

Ridge of subcontinental high extends upto Bihar and adjoining area.

Besides, maritime ports of Chattoram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted distant cautionary signal no one.

It was centered at 6:00am Saturday about 1265 kms southwest of Chattogram port, 1220 kms southwest of Cox's Bazar, 1140 kms southwest of Mongla port and 1140 kms southwest of Payra port, said a Met office bulletin.

Source: the daily star