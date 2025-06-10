DGHS advises citizens to avoid India travel amid rising Covid cases | Miscellaneous News

The directive, signed by the line director of the DGHS’s Communicable Disease Control wing Professor Halimur Rashid, was issued in response to the rapid spread of several new subvariants of the coronavirus, including Omicron LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB 1.8.1, particularly in neighboring India.

The Directorate General of Health Services has advised Bangladeshi citizens to refrain from traveling to India and other neighbouring countries experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases unless absolutely necessary.

The government made the directive public through DGHS website on June 8.

The directive, signed by the line director of the DGHS’s Communicable Disease Control wing Professor Halimur Rashid, was issued in response to the rapid spread of several new subvariants of the coronavirus, including Omicron LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB 1.8.1, particularly in neighboring India.

The warning follows the death of a Covid-19 patient in Bangladesh on June 5.

It also instructed increased health screening and surveillance at all land ports and airports across the country to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 infections.

'All land, sea, and airports must enhance screening at International Health Regulations desks and closely monitor passengers traveling to and from high-risk countries,' it reads.

The port authorities have been instructed to use thermal scanners or digital handheld thermometers to check temperatures without physical contact.

It also calls for immediate implementation of precautionary health guidelines, including frequent handwashing for at least 23 seconds, wearing masks in public, maintaining at least three feet of distance from ailing individuals, avoiding face contact with unclean hands, and covering the mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow when coughing or sneezing, across the country.

The DGHS also recommended stocking adequate supplies of masks, gloves, and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

For suspected cases, citizens are advised to stay home if mildly ill and seek hospital care if symptoms worsen.

Suspected patients are advised to wear masks, and in urgent situations, contact the IEDCR hotline at 01401196293.

Meanwhile, metro rail authorities on Monday asked passengers to wear masks to avoid Covid infection.

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company, the operational agency of metro rail, issued a press release in this regard.

Earlier on Sunday, the railways ministry also urged all rail passengers to wear masks during the return journey from Eid-ul- Azha holidays.