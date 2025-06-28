Dhaka continues tariff negotiations with Washington DC | interim government News

Dhaka continues tariff negotiations with Washington DC

Amader Barta English Desk
Amader Barta English Desk
interim government 28/06/2025 03:56 pmPublished:
- +
interim government 28/06/2025 03:56 pmPublished:
The latest round of discussions took place on Thursday, where the Bangladesh side was led by National Security Advisor Dr.

#CA press wing

Dhaka continues tariff negotiations with washington dc

Bangladesh has continued its consultations with the United States on finalising the Agreement on Reciprocal Tariff.

The latest round of discussions took place on Thursday, where the Bangladesh side was led by National Security Advisor Dr. Khalilur Rahman and the US side by US Assistant Trade Representative Brendan Lynch.

"We made very good progress during our consultations with the US team. Both sides are making serious efforts to finalise the agreement expeditiously," said Rahman, a former trade policy chief of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

#CA press wing