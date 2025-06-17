Dhaka court attaches S Alam’s 200 acres land | Miscellaneous News

The anti-graft body in its plea said the commission has already formed a joint probe team and is investigating the allegations of money laundering against Mohammad Saiful Alam and people related to him.

A court in Dhaka on Tuesday ordered to attach 200 acres of land owned by S Alam Group owner Mohammad Saiful Alam and people related to him over graft allegations.

Dhaka Metropolitan senior special judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib passed the order, allowing a plea of the Anti-Corruption Commission.

‘They embezzled huge money after taking loans from different banks illegally and massed huge wealth in home and abroad. They are trying to hand over or transfer the properties to evade justice

