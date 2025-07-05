Dhaka to cooperate with KL in terror investigation: Foreign Ministry | interim government News

The rest are in the process of either further investigation or deportation, Bangladesh said, updating on the recent incidents.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Saturday said Bangladesh will cooperate with Malaysia in the ‘terror investigation’ as the Malaysian authorities announced that they had arrested 36 Bangladeshis in the recent security operations for their alleged involvement in a ‘radical militant’ movement.

“Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur immediately engaged with the relevant Malaysian authorities and formally requested the identities of the individuals and information regarding the allegations brought against them,” the Ministry said.

Bangladesh reiterated its firm position against all forms of terrorism, violent extremism and militancy, and it remains ready to extend full cooperation to the Malaysian authorities in this regard

Of the arrested or detained people, formal charges have been filed against five in Malaysian courts, the MoFA said.

The rest are in the process of either further investigation or deportation, Bangladesh said, updating on the recent incidents.

The government of Bangladesh is ‘closely monitoring’ the developments and the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur is in close communication with the relevant Malaysian authorities.

The Bangladesh High Commission will extend necessary support to the expatriate Bangladeshis wherever needed, the Ministry added.

The Bangladeshi Radical Militant Group (GMRB), recently dismantled by the Malaysian police, is believed to have been raising funds and recruiting members for the Islamic State (IS) in Syria and Bangladesh, said the Malaysian government on Friday.

Of the 36 suspects aged between 25 and 35, five have been charged under Section 6A of the Penal Code, while 16 are still held under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) for further investigation and prosecution.

Bangladesh is waiting for details from the Malaysian side as it has already sought detailed information from Malaysian authorities regarding the arrest of 36 Bangladeshi nationals in Malaysia.

“We have sought detailed information about the 36 Bangladeshis arrested in Malaysia, and we are now awaiting their response,” Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

Bangladesh will verify the allegations against the arrested people to check whether they were involved in militancy.

“If they are found to be involved, we will ensure their punishment,” Adviser Hossain said, adding that the situation remains somewhat fluid.

Asked whether the incident could negatively impact the issuance of Malaysian visas to Bangladeshi nationals in the future, the adviser said any negative incident can affect visa issuance and they cannot say it will not have an impact.

He, however, said if they take proper steps, the impact can be minimised.

Malaysian Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the group collected funds by charging an annual membership fee of RM500 per person as well as other voluntary contributions based on members’ financial means.

Initial investigations revealed the group had between 100 and 150 members, all Bangladeshi nationals working in labour sectors such as in factories, construction sites and petrol stations across Malaysia, according to Bernama.

“The funds collected were then transferred abroad using e-wallet applications and international money transfer services,” he told a press conference here on Friday.

The group also used social media platforms and messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram to recruit new members.

Mohd Khalid said police are still investigating the amount of funds channelled by the group to IS networks in Syria and Bangladesh.

He said the group used social media and messaging apps to spread IS propaganda, conduct baiah (oath of allegiance), and organise secret activities such as religious classes and member meetings.

“Those who pledged allegiance online were made cell leaders to expand the group’s influence. New members were recruited in stages, starting from screening to forming elite groups,” he said.

He added that investigations so far indicate no Malaysians were involved in the group, which is believed to have been active in the country for about a year.

Although the group was not planning attacks in Malaysia, it used the country as a base to raise funds and recruit members. Investigations are ongoing with support from Bangladeshi authorities and Interpol.

Mohd Khalid said police initially detected the group’s activities through social media accounts operated by Bangladeshi nationals using Malaysian IP addresses to spread IS ideology.

The first phase of the operation, conducted on April 28, led to the arrest of six individuals in Selangor and revealed the structure of GMRB, which was based in Johor.

The second phase, carried out on May 7, resulted in 14 more arrests in Johor, including the group’s leader.

The third and final phase, conducted from June 19 to 21, saw the arrest of another 16 people, effectively dismantling GMRB’s main network operating in Malaysia.

Mohd Khalid said suspects found to have minimal involvement in the group’s activities will be deported to their home countries.