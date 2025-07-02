Dhaka University Day celebrated | University News

University Grants Commission chairman Professor SMA Faiz presented the keynote speech, saying that the Dhaka University’s greatest achievement lies in its inclusivity.

Dhaka University vice-chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan on Tuesday said that the historic events of the Language Movement in 1952, the mass uprising in 1969, the War of Independence in 1971, the anti-autocracy movement in 1990s and the 2024 student-mass uprising complemented each other.

He said, ‘Any attempt to pit them against each other will be resisted.’

Niaz made the remarks while presiding over a discussion marking the 104 years of Dhaka University, held at the Teacher-Student Centre auditorium on the university campus.

The event began with the unveiling of a commemorative publication marking the university’s founding anniversary.

Niaz said that Dhaka University, which was founded in 1921, played significant roles in political development as well as advancing education in the country.

‘Those who shed their blood in the mass uprising have entrusted us with the duty to ensure a proper academic environment and to foster trust and cooperation between teachers and students,’ he said.

University Grants Commission chairman Professor SMA Faiz presented the keynote speech, saying that the Dhaka University’s greatest achievement lies in its inclusivity.

‘This university brings people from diverse backgrounds, including rich and poor, urban and rural communities, men and women, majority and minority groups, together,’ Faiz said.

The discussion was also attended by DU pro-vice-chancellor (administration) Professor Sayema Haque Bidisha, pro-vice-chancellor (education) Professor Mamun Ahmed, treasurer Professor M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and DU Alumni Association convener Shamsuzzaman Dudu.

DU’s acting registrar Munshi Shams Uddin Ahmed moderated the programme.

Earlier at about 9:30am on the day, teachers, students, officials and staff from all halls and administrative buildings of Dhaka University gathered at Smriti Chirantan Chattar to celebrate Dhaka University Day.

At about 9:45am, a procession led by the vice-chancellor marched through the campus.

The formal inauguration of the event took place at 10:00am at the TSC’s Payra Chattar, where the national, university and hall flags were hoisted and a cake was cut.

The event also featured the national anthem and patriotic songs performed by the students and teachers of the Department of Music. A special cultural event was also organised by the foreign students.

To mark the occasion, key campus buildings — including VC building, Curzon Hall, Arts Building and TSC — were decorated with lights.

The day’s theme this year was ‘University of Dhaka in Building an Inclusive Society Free of Discrimination’.