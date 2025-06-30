Dhaka University Day to be celebrated July 1 | University News

According to the programme, teachers, students, officials and employees from all halls of the university will gather at Smriti Chirantan Chattar through a procession at 9:30 am. From there, at 9:45 am, a colorful procession will be brought out on the campus under the leadership of VC Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan. Teachers, students, alumni, officials and employees of the university will participate in the procession.

The 105th Dhaka University (DU) Day will be celebrated on July 1.

The theme of the day is ‘Dhaka University in building a non-discriminatory and inclusive society’.

Marking the day, the DU authority has chalked out elaborate programmes.

DU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan will inaugurate the programs at Payra Chhattar in front of TSC at 10 am on July 1.

According to the programme, teachers, students, officials and employees from all halls of the university will gather at Smriti Chirantan Chattar through a procession at 9:30 am. From there, at 9:45 am, a colorful procession will be brought out on the campus under the leadership of VC Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan. Teachers, students, alumni, officials and employees of the university will participate in the procession.

In addition, another song will be performed with the participation of foreign students.

A discussion titled 'Dhaka University in Building a Non-Discriminatory and Inclusive Society' will be held at the Student-Teacher Center Auditorium at 10:30 am.

Professor Dr SMA Faiz, Chairman of Bangladesh University Grants Commission, will present the keynote paper.

Pro-VC (Administration) Professor Dr Saima Haque Bidisha, Pro-VC (Education) Professor Dr Mamun Ahmed and Treasurer Professor Dr M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury will be present as guests of honor in the discussion.

VC Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan will preside over the meeting. Members of the university's Senate and Syndicate, deans of various faculties, principals of various halls, chairmen of various departments, teachers, students, alumni and officials will participate in the discussion.

To celebrate the day, different important establishments and roads including the Vice-Chancellor's Building, Curzon Hall, Arts Faculty and Student-Teacher Center will be illuminated.

It is to be noted that the educational activities of Dhaka University started on July 1, 1921.

source : BSS