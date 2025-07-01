Dhaka University Day today | University News

Dhaka celebrates Dhaka University Day today, marking its journey of 104 years since it inception in 1921. The day’s theme this year is ‘University of Dhaka in Building an Inclusive Society Free of Discrimination.’

The University of Dhaka celebrates Dhaka University Day today, marking its journey of 104 years since it inception in 1921.

The day’s theme this year is ‘University of Dhaka in Building an Inclusive Society Free of Discrimination.’

The university authorities have chalked up elaborate programmes on the occasion.

The vice-chancellor Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan will inaugurate the programmes at Payra Chatwar at the Teacher-Student Centre at 10:00am.

Earlier, teachers, students and members on the staff will march in processions from the halls of residence at 9:30am and gather at Smriti Chirantan Chatwar, near the Vice-Chancellor’s House. The vice-chancellor will lead a rally that will march down the campus. University alumni will join in.

The vice-chancellor will hoist the national flag and the university and hall flags there and cut a cake to the rendering of the national anthem and patriotic songs.

The University Grants Commission chair SMA Faiz, also a former vice-chancellor of the university, will read out a keynote paer at a discussion on the day’s theme in the TSC auditorium. The vice-chancellor will be in the chair.

The discussion will begin with the launch of a souvenir published on the occasion.

The authorities have illuminated the Vice-Chancellor’s House, the Curzon Hall, the arts faculty building, the Teacher-Student Centre and other important structures.

Classes scheduled between 10:00am and 12 noon will remain suspended but the examinations will be held.

