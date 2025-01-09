Dhaka university hosts three day winter book fair at tsc

Md. Shamsul Alam commended the initiative, emphasizing its significance. "This is a welfare-oriented initiative, and we should all support such efforts," he remarked.

A three-day winter book fair has been organized at the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of Dhaka University, jointly hosted by the Dawah Circle and the Islamic Studies Culture Club of the university.

The fair was inaugurated on Thursday at 10:30am by Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan, who was joined by prominent guests, including Islamic Arabic University Vice-Chancellor Md. Shamsul Alam and Dhaka University Proctor Dr. Saifuddin Ahmed.

In his opening remarks, Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan underscored the university's role in advancing knowledge. "The primary task of a university is to promote the pursuit of knowledge and spread it across all levels of society. Events like this align with that mission, and students should seize this opportunity for learning," he said.

Md. Shamsul Alam commended the initiative, emphasizing its significance. "This is a welfare-oriented initiative, and we should all support such efforts," he remarked.

Proctor Dr. Saifuddin Ahmed highlighted the novelty of the event, saying, "This kind of practice was not common before. While academic books are important, exploring other types of literature is equally crucial. This fair serves as a warm-up for the upcoming book fair in February."

Following the inauguration, the distinguished guests visited the 20 stalls set up at the fair, representing various publishers. Students were seen actively participating as the event began, exploring a wide range of books available.

