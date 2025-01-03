Dhaka university iba admission test held

Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmad Khan visited the IBA exam centre.

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of Dhaka University held the admission test for the 2024-2025 academic year on Friday.

A total of 10,278 students participated in the tests for 120 seats.

Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmad Khan visited the IBA exam centre.

Also present were Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr. Sayma Haque Bidisha, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education) Professor Dr. Mamun Ahmed, Treasurer Professor Dr. M. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Proctor Associate Professor Saifuddin Ahmed, and the Director of the Institute, Professor Shakil Huda.

After inspecting the exam centre the vice-chancellor said that the tests were conducted in anorderly, peaceful, and competitive environment.

The cooperation of volunteer students, the proctorial team, law enforcement agencies, and various volunteer organisations made it possible to control traffic and maintain discipline inside the university.

The exam for the "Fine Arts Unit" undergraduate programme (General Knowledge and Drawing) will be held tomorrow.

Additionally, the exam for the "Arts, Law, and Social Sciences Unit" will be held on Saturday; the "Science Unit" exam will be held on February 1 and the "BBA" exam will take place on February 8. The admission exams for all units will be held from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Source: UNB