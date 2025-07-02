Dhaka University symbolises our national identity: UGC Chairman | University News

He made the remarks while presenting the keynote paper at a discussion held at the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) auditorium of the university, marking Dhaka University Day.

Recalling the rich contribution of Dhaka University (DU) to build the nation, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Dr. SMA Faiz on Tuesday said that DU is not just an educational institution but a symbol of the nation’s identity, the root of its civilisation and the epicentre of its struggle for independence.

“The theme of today’s celebration—‘Building an Inclusive and Inequality-Free Society: Dhaka University’s Commitment’—is not just a slogan. It reflects our consciousness, our moral responsibility and the promise that lies ahead of us,” the UGC chairman said.

He said the DU itself was born out of the need to eliminate discrimination and its greatest achievement is its inclusive character where rich and poor, urban and rural, men and women, majority and minorities — all have received equal dignity.

“Every voice matters here and every dream has the right to be pursued,” he said.

Speaking at the event, DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan warned that any attempt to stand the country’s historic movements against each other will be resisted.

The VC stressed that along with playing a significant political role in the nation's history, the university has the responsibility to ensure quality education.

source : UNB