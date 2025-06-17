Dhaka University unveils budget for FY 2025-26 | University News

In the 2025–26 fiscal year, Tk 293 crore 50 lakh (28.34%) of the total budget has been allocated for salaries; Tk 285 crore 98 lakh (27.62%) for goods and services; Tk 215 crore 91 lakh 43 thousand (20.84%) for various allowances; and Tk139 crore 86 lakh 50 thousand (13.41%) for pensions.

Dhaka University on Tuesday unveiled a budget of Tk 1,035 crore 45 lakh for the 2025–26 fiscal year.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will provide Tk 883 crore 4 lakh, while Tk 90 crore will come from the university's own income, leaving a deficit of Tk62 crore 41 lakh.

DU Treasurer Prof. M. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury explained various aspects of the budget at a press conference.

Earlier, on June 16, the budget was approved in the university’s syndicate meeting.

In the 2025–26 fiscal year, Tk 293 crore 50 lakh (28.34%) of the total budget has been allocated for salaries; Tk 285 crore 98 lakh (27.62%) for goods and services; Tk 215 crore 91 lakh 43 thousand (20.84%) for various allowances; and Tk139 crore 86 lakh 50 thousand (13.41%) for pensions.

Meanwhile, in the 2024–25 fiscal year, Tk 20 crore 7 lakh was allocated for research. This time, it has been slightly increased to Tk 21 crore 57 lakh, which is only 2.8% of the total budget.

Regarding the research budget, the treasurer said, "Dhaka University does not have freedom in budget formulation. A fixed amount is allocated from the University Grants Commission, and we cannot go beyond that."

"A discussion was held before with the chief adviser regarding the research sector. He told us to submit this as a proposal," he said.

Usually, after the syndicate meeting approves the budget, it is finally passed in the university's annual senate session. However, this time there has been an exception in holding the senate session.