Dhaka's police chief assures high security during Ekushey Book Fair | Book News

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali has requested the Bangla Academy not to allow any provocative book to display at the month-long Ekushey Book Fair.

He made the appeal while briefing reporters after inspecting the fair ground in Dhaka on Friday.

The DMP commissioner said that members from intelligence and Rapid Action Battalion will remain deployed at the fair to ensure security of the visitors, along with the DMP members.

The area spanning TSC to Doel Chattra will remain open and shut intermittently and security measures surrounding Dhaka University will be beefed up, he said.

Moreover, no heavy vehicles will be allowed to operate in the DU area during the fair, he said.

Replying to a question regarding Awami League’s announced programmes, the DMP commissioner said that the law enforcers have been vigilant to tackle any kind of sabotage.

He warned that the law enforcers will resist if anyone, including the banned Chhatra League, tries to create sabotage during several programmes, including hartal.

Sajjat Ali urged all to refrain from all street agitations.

Source: UNB