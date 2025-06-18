DIMFF celebrates 12yrs of innovation | Entertainment News

The evening brought together organisers, alumni, and supporters to celebrate the spirit of mobile filmmaking, reconnect with old friends, and reflect on the festival’s inspiring journey, said a press release on Tuesday.

The Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival marked its 12th year with a reunion gala in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi on Saturday.

The event began at 5:30pm reception and official proceedings commenced at 6:30pm. By 7:00pm, the program was formally inaugurated, featuring opening remarks and a heartfelt reflection on DIMFF’s evolution, its impact on emerging filmmakers, and its vision for the future.

DIMFF chief adviser Professor Sumon Rahman and DIMFF21 festival director Rafi Ahmed spoke.

Former DIMFF members enjoyed a relaxed and nostalgic atmosphere, sharing stories and reflections from past editions of the festival.

The reunion concluded at 11:00pm, leaving participants inspired and reenergised.

source : newage