Dinajpur Education Board takes necessary preparations for HSC exams | Education News

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Dinajpur has completed necessary preparations for holding HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) Exams-2025 in copy free and peaceful manner.

Professor Mir Sazzad Ali, controller of exams of the board said a total of 1,o7,760 candidates would sit for the HSC exams this year under this board.

The examinations would commence on June 26, simultaneously with other education boards across the country, he added.

The number of female candidates is 56,164. The admit cards has already been distributed to the candidates he said adding that to hold the exams in copy free different vigilant teams comprising college teachers had been formed at the initiative of the board, he further added.

source : BSS