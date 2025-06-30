DIS Inaugurates New Campus at Rupayan City | School News

The event marked the official handover of the campus building by Mr. Mahir Ali Khan Ratul, Co-Chairman of Rupayan Group, to Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, Chairman of Daffodil Family. Present at the ceremony were education leaders, high officials from both organizations, and international delegates from Cambridge, Pearson Edexcel, British Council and Oxford AQA.

Daffodil International School (DIS), a Cambridge curriculum institution, celebrated the grand inauguration of its newly constructed Campus 2 at Rupayan City, Sector 12, Uttara, today.

The event marked the official handover of the campus building by Mr. Mahir Ali Khan Ratul, Co-Chairman of Rupayan Group, to Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, Chairman of Daffodil Family. Present at the ceremony were education leaders, high officials from both organizations, and international delegates from Cambridge, Pearson Edexcel, British Council and Oxford AQA.

Led by Founder Principal Shahana Khan, and Acting Principal Nazah Salawat, the DIS team is working to transform the new campus into a center of academic excellence. The institution is committed to holistic development with a strong focus on safeguarding, well-being, coding, STEAM, and life skills. The new campus features a Montessori lab, activity room, life skill academy, junior science lab, and a dedicated library for junior and primary school students.

With this expansion, Daffodil International School reinforces its mission: “To nurture global citizens with values through innovation and excellence.”

For more information: Website: www.dis.edu.bd | E-Mail: iodh2@dis.edu.bd