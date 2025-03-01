Discount at superstores with bKash payment in Ramadan | Miscellaneous News

Customers can get discount of Tk 50 with ‘R2’ coupon while paying minimum Tk 1,500 through bKash app at selected superstores. One customer can get total of Tk 150 discount, Tk 50 per day and three times during the campaign, said a press release on Saturday.

Throughout the month of Ramadan and ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, customers can enjoy discount offers on shopping with bKash payment at top superstores across the country. Customers can get discounts of up to Tk 300 on bKash payment by using ‘R2’ and ‘R3’ coupons at different superstores during the campaign period.

Customers can get discount of Tk 50 with ‘R2’ coupon while paying minimum Tk 1,500 through bKash app at selected superstores. One customer can get total of Tk 150 discount, Tk 50 per day and three times during the campaign, said a press release on Saturday.

The ‘R2’ coupon is applicable at a number of superstores including Meena Bazar, Unimart, Daily Shopping, Agora, Prince Bazar, Bengal Meat, Wholesale Club, Apon Family Mart.

Meanwhile, with ‘R3’ coupon, customers can enjoy discount of up to Tk 150 at different outlets of Swapno. Customers can avail Tk 50 per day and three times during the campaign by making payment of minimum Tk 1,000 each time.

It is worth mentioning that customers can enjoy this discount when making payments using the bKash app, QR code and bKash Bangla QR. In both campaigns, the discount coupon will be valid until April 01, 2025.

At the time of payment, customers can add the coupon from the ‘coupon/promo code’ option in the ‘Payment’ section of bKash app.

The code can also be added by tapping the ‘coupon icon’ from the app menu. Each of the ‘R2’ and ‘R3’ coupons can be used once on same day at selected superstore. It is to be noted that to use a new coupon, the previous coupon must be used first.