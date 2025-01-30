Dismissed cops gather near Shikkha Bhaban demanding their jobs back | Jobs News

According to a written statement from the protesters, around 2,200 police officers were "unjustly dismissed" during the previous authoritarian government, leaving many lower-ranking officers fearing for their jobs.

A group of dismissed police officers and their family members gathered in protest near the Shikkha Bhaban in Dhaka today, demanding reinstatement to their jobs with all benefits restored.

According to a written statement from the protesters, around 2,200 police officers were "unjustly dismissed" during the previous authoritarian government, leaving many lower-ranking officers fearing for their jobs.

Some senior officers, in a desperate bid to keep their positions, were "coerced into committing crimes", including genocide, during the July-August Revolution, the statement said.

Former ASI Toudin Mandal, who was among those dismissed, shared his perspective, "We have a family. We, the 2,000 victim police families, stand together. If authorities investigate our situation, corruption, etc., nothing will be found."

