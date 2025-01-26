Distance or misunderstanding between BNP, student leaders not expected: Dr Asif

"In the last two days, Facebook was flooded with rumors of fleeing by Dr. Muhammad Yunus, advisers and student leaders. In the frenzy of these rumors, news has also been published that Awami League leaders and activists have tried to sabotage. A couple of people have called me in panic, wanting to know what happened," he said.

Law adviser to the interim government Dr Asif Nazrul has said that there should be no distance or misunderstanding between the BNP and the student leaders or the forces of the mass uprising.

"We have seen some evidence in the last few days of how much this (misunderstanding) can encourage and make the Awami League leaders and activists who carried out genocide and their allies reckless," he said in a facebook post from his verified account today.

He pointed out few issues saying BNP is not interested in conspiracies or anything like 1/11; the student leaders are not forming any political party while in government or going to join it; the July Declaration will be a political document and the student leaders have the desire to sincerely reflect the opinions of the forces of the mass uprising in its formulation; BNP and student leaders are not even disinterested in a larger election-focused compromise (its type and formula are subject to discussion).

"Therefore, there is no reason for conflict. Everyone should rather understand that we have no alternative but unity. The party of mass murderers, the Awami League, has millions of crores of taka in its hands, many blind supporters and opportunistic groups, a powerful propaganda network, and a powerful foreign state are behind them," Dr Asif said.

"To stop them, we must remain united, remembering the sacrifices of the students and the people who were martyred in the July mass uprising. We will have differences among us, but it should not go to the point of encouragement for the enemies of Bangladesh."

Source: The Daily Star