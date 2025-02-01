District judiciary carries immense responsibility for justice: Chief Justice | Miscellaneous News

Dr. Refaat Ahmed also remembered the resolute spirit of the student-led revolution of July-August, which catalyzed the movement to oust oppression and restore justice, equality, and humanity.

Chief Justice Dr. Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed on Saturday said the district judiciary carries immense responsibility of upholding justice at the grassroots level, where the majority of legal disputes are resolved.

The chief justice came up with the observation while speaking at a regional conference titled ‘Judicial Independence and Efficiency’. The conference was jointly organized by Supreme Court and UNDP Bangladesh.

He said, “By engaging district judiciary members as major stakeholders, the seminar emphasizes its critical role in implementing reforms that enhance judicial independence, efficiency, and public trust.”

Dr. Refaat Ahmed also remembered the resolute spirit of the student-led revolution of July-August, which catalyzed the movement to oust oppression and restore justice, equality, and humanity.

These defining moments in our history remind us that the quest for justice is not a fleeting endeavor but a lifelong commitment, a commitment that forms the bedrock of our judicial mission, he said.

He also told his audience that the seminar serves as a vital platform to foster dialogue, share insights, and align the judiciary’s collective efforts toward achieving the upcoming formation of strategic plan of Judiciary in short term, medium term and long term.

The chief justice also shared the roadmap unveiled on September 21, is making significant strides. Numerous key milestones have already been accomplished, and many others are progressing steadily, reflecting our commitment to this transformative initiative.

The establishment of the Judicial Appointment Council marked a historic milestone in securing judicial independence. This achievement underlines our judiciary’s commitment to upholding impartiality and fairness, pillars that are essential for sustaining public trust in the legal system, he added.

Dr. Refaat Ahmed also said another long-awaited reform is the formulation of rules governing the transfer and promotion of members of the district judiciary. This initiative aims to ensure consistency, fairness, and transparency in managing judicial careers, addressing a matter of great importance to the judiciary.

He said, “My team is actively working on developing a comprehensive set of benchmarks to create a fit list for key positions like District Judge, Chief Judicial Magistrate and Chief Metropolitan Magistrate within the district judiciary. These measures collectively aspire to foster a stable, motivated, and merit-driven judicial system, reflecting our clear commitment to excellence and integrity.”

The chief justice also informed that the Supreme Court’s groundbreaking initiative to introduce a paper-free company bench has marked the dawn of a transformative era in judicial operations. Having successfully embarked on its journey, this innovation is now operating seamlessly, showcasing the immense potential of digitalization in streamlining judicial processes.

The implementation of this initiative has not only enhanced efficiency but also demonstrated the Court's commitment to embracing environmentally sustainable practices, he said.