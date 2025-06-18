DIU's Outstanding Global Achievement in THE Impact Rankings | University News

DIU Ranks 1st among 20 public and private universities ranked from Bangladesh this year in the ranking, affirming its leadership in sustainability, quality education, and global engagement.

Daffodil International University (DIU) has once again brought pride to the nation by securing the top position among all Bangladeshi universities in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025, released on Wednesday, June 18. DIU stands among the global elite ranked within the 101–200 out of 2,318 universities worldwide for its outstanding performance in advancing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

DIU has achieved remarkable global positions in several key SDGs. It ranks 19th globally for both Partnerships for the Goals (SDG 17) and Quality Education (SDG 4). The university secured the 33rd position in Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8), 36th in No Poverty (SDG 1), 53rd in Zero Hunger (SDG 2), and 60th globally in Reduced Inequalities (SDG 10).

These rankings underscore DIU’s unwavering commitment to sustainability, innovation, and societal transformation, as demonstrated by its faculty members, administrative employees, students, alumni and partners. The university’s performance is a testament to its strategic initiatives, community partnerships, and integrated academic approach toward achieving the SDGs.

The full rankings can be seen at: THE Impact Rankings: https://www.timeshighereducation.com/impactrankings