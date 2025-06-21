DMP bans public gatherings from Shishumela to NBR area | Miscellaneous News

The restriction will come into effect from 6am on Sunday (June 22) and remain in place until further notice, said a public notice signed by DMP Commissioner Sheikh Sajjat Ali on Saturday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed a ban on all kinds of gatherings, rallies, and demonstrations from Shishumela to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) office and its surrounding areas at Agargaon in the capital.

The restriction will come into effect from 6am on Sunday (June 22) and remain in place until further notice, said a public notice signed by DMP Commissioner Sheikh Sajjat Ali on Saturday.

The notice said all types of meetings, rallies, processions, demonstrations, and other forms of public assembly are prohibited from Shishumela area to NBR office , Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) office and adjacent areas on Agargaon road.

It said the directive has been issued under Section 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance in the interest of maintaining public order.