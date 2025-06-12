DMP bans rallies, protests near CJ’s residence, key areas indefinitely | National News

The restricted areas also include Justice Bhaban, Judge Complex, the main gate of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, Majar Gate, Jame Masjid Gate, entrances of International Crimes Tribunal-1 and -2 and the Judicial Administration Training Institute.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed restrictions on all forms of meetings, gatherings, rallies, processions, showdowns and protests at several designated locations, including the government residence of the Chief Justice, for an indefinite period with effect from Saturday.

According to a public notice signed by DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali on Thursday morning, the restrictions will come into effect under Section 29 of the DMP Ordinance.

Besides, the DMP has once again urged citizens not to block city streets as a means of pressing home their demands.

Source: UNB