DMP issues traffic guidelines for Eid travel | Miscellaneous News

In a public notice issued on Sunday it said the movement of trucks, covered vans, and lorries on highways will be banned from March 25 to March 28 and for three days after Eid.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has taken several measures to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel for people heading home for Eid .

In a public notice issued on Sunday it said the movement of trucks, covered vans, and lorries on highways will be banned from March 25 to March 28 and for three days after Eid.

Abdullahpur to Dhour/Ashulia road will be made one-way and only outgoing vehicles will be allowed to move on the BRT lane.

Besides, several roads will have controlled traffic from March 25 until the night before Eid.

These include the Dhaka-Ashulia Highway, where only vehicles leaving Dhaka will be allowed to travel on the road from Abdullahpur in Uttara to Kamarpara via Dhour Bridge.

Vehicles entering Dhaka from Ashulia-Dhour-Kamarpara-Abdullahpur will be redirected via Ashulia-Dhour-Panchabati and the Mirpur Bypass road to enter Gabtali or other areas, it said.

Moreover, on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway, both lanes of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project from Airport to Gazipur will be used for outgoing traffic only (one-way diversion), with all vehicles from Dhaka moving towards ‘Joydevpur Chaurasta’. No vehicles will be allowed to enter Dhaka via the BRT lane.

Other lanes of the highway will operate normally. Vehicles entering Dhaka from the BRT lane will join the normal lanes with other vehicles.

To facilitate smooth travel during the Eid journey, the following roads should be avoided by all vehicles except those with urgent needs:

Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway (Airport to Abdullahpur)

Dhaka-Chittagong Highway (Jatrabari to Signboard)

Purbachal Expressway (300 Feet Road)

Dhaka-Aricha Highway (Mirpur Road: Shyamoli to Gabtali)

Dhaka-Keraniganj Road (Fulbari to Tatibazar to Babubazar Bridge)

Dhaka-Mawa Highway (Jatrabari to Buriganga Bridge)

Mohammadpur Basila Crossing to Basila Bridge Road

Abdullahpur to Dhour Bridge Road

This decision was made in a meeting held on March 9 at the Bidyut Bhaban, chaired by the adviser to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges and the Ministry of Railways.

source: UNB