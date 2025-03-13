DMP restricts public gathering at some designated spots | Miscellaneous News

The areas which will come under the restrictions include Bangladesh Secretariat, state guesthouse Jamuna, its nearby areas (Hotel Intercontinental intersection, Shahbagh intersection, Kakrail intersection, Mintoo Road).

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed a restriction on all kinds of meetings, rallies, gatherings, processions and showdowns in some designated areas, including Chief Adviser’s government statehouse Jamuna for an indefinite period.

The restriction will come into force from Thursday (March 13) and continue until further order.

According to a mass notification, signed by DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali, the restriction was issued on Thursday morning.

The areas which will come under the restrictions include Bangladesh Secretariat, state guesthouse Jamuna, its nearby areas (Hotel Intercontinental intersection, Shahbagh intersection, Kakrail intersection, Mintoo Road).

The DMP imposed the restriction following section 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance-1976, it reads.

Source: UNB