Dr Yunus joins Bangladesh Investment Summit | interim government News

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday morning joined the main event of the Bangladesh Investment Summit-2025, a milestone event, reinforcing the country’s commitment to economic progress, investment-friendly policies, and long-term growth.

Advisers, including Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Finance Adviser Dr Salahuddin Ahmed, Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin and Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), among others, are present.

SDGs Affairs Principal Coordinator Lamiya Morshed and Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam are also joining the event where Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi welcomed all.

Five companies and individuals will be honoured for their significant contributions.

Among them, Youngone Corporation Chairman Kihak Sung will be honored with lifetime honorary award and citizenship, a senior official told UNB.

Since domestic investors are major drivers, leading businessman Syed Nasim Manzur will also speak as the government wants to know local investors’ views.

Through the four-day Summit, began on April 7, Bangladesh is listening to foreign investors to know how they view Bangladesh investment climate and how Bangladesh can further improve this.

Participants from over 40 countries including China, the UK, the US, Singapore, South Korea, Australia and India are among the global participants.

On April 7, a big group of investors visited the Korean Export Processing Zone and Mirsarai Economic Zone in Chattogram. On April 8, the foreign participants visited the Japanese Economic Zone at Araihazar.

Chief Adviser Dr Yunus recently said there has never been a better moment to explore the extraordinary investment opportunities in Bangladesh.

He said Bangladesh has undergone profound transformations with a forward-thinking investment climate. "We are committed to ensuring a level playing field for all our investors," said the Chief Adviser in a message to global investors.

Dr Yunus said the Summit is a gateway for investors to have more data driven insights. "Come and witness the potential that Bangladesh holds for you. And join us in shaping the future of investment in one of the world's most dynamic economies."