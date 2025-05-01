Dream of New Bangladesh not possible without better conditions for workers: Prof Yunus | interim government News

Dream of New Bangladesh not possible without better conditions for workers: Prof Yunus

Highlighting the importance of workers welfare through joint efforts, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Thursday said the mass desire to build New Bangladesh would remain unfulfilled if the workers' conditions remain unchanged like the past.

The Chief Adviser was addressing as the chief guest at a discussion marking the Great May Day 2025 and National Occupational Health and Safety Day at Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre.

Referring to the Labour Reform Commission's report, Prof Yunus said he is personally very impressed to see the recommendations placed by the commission.

"Our responsibility is to begin the journey with the recommendations which can be implemented immediately," he said, adding that the implementation of recommendations will help create the solid base of the New Bangladesh.

Prof Yunus said they have started their journey in that direction and hoped that they will be successful.

The Chief Adviser said this year's May Day is totally different from the past occasions as there is a desire to build a new Bangladesh through July mass uprising.

Labour and Employment Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hussain, Labour and Employment Secretary AHM Shafiquzzaman, ILO Director General (recorded speech), ILO Country Director, Bangladesh, Department of Labour Director General, workers and employers' representatives, among others, spoke at the event. A documentary was also screened.

Prof Yunus expressed optimism that Bangladesh’s development will gain further momentum through strengthened cooperation between workers and employers.

Earlier, in a message marking both the Great May Day 2025 and National Occupational Health and Safety Day, Prof Yunus emphasised the pivotal role of worker-employer harmony in driving the nation's economic progress.

“May Day holds immense significance in fostering economic growth through friendly and collaborative relationships between workers and employers,” he said.

This year’s May Day theme, “Workers and Employers United—Let’s Build This Country Anew,” reflects the importance of unity in achieving sustainable development, the chief adviser noted.

Prof Yunus reiterated his belief that workers and employers are essential partners in nation-building. “Their joint efforts can create a strong, self-reliant, and prosperous Bangladesh,” he said.

He highlighted that behind the progress of every sector—garment, agriculture, industry, construction, transport, and technology—lies the dedication and hard work of both workers and employers.

“To rebuild the country, we must cultivate an environment of unity, mutual respect, and trust,” he said, adding that if this spirit of cooperation continues, the dream of a discrimination-free, inclusive Bangladesh can become a reality.

On this historic occasion honoring the dignity and rights of working people, Prof Yunus paid tribute to all workers, especially those who sacrificed for labor rights.

He wished success to all programs organised in observance of May Day 2025 and National Occupational Health and Safety Day 2025.