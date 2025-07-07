Dry Dock takes over NCT operations for six months | Miscellaneous News

According to the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA), the CDDL assumed operational charge of the terminal from midnight on Sunday.

The Chittagong Dry Dock Limited (CDDL), a company operated by the Bangladesh Navy, has taken over the responsibility of operating the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT), one of the most vital terminals of Chittagong Port, for the next six months.

According to the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA), the CDDL assumed operational charge of the terminal from midnight on Sunday.

Previously, the terminal had been operated for a long time by the private operator Saif Powertec Limited. The company’s contract with the port authority expired on Sunday. Recently, the Adviser to the Ministry of Shipping, M. Sakhawat Hossain, said that the responsibility of operating the NCT would be handed over to the Navy.

Omar Faruk, Secretary of the Chittagong Port Authority, told the media that Chittagong Dry Dock Limited was awarded the contract under the Direct Procurement Method (DPM).

He added that the existing workers and staff who were employed under the previous operator would continue working with the NCT. The terminal will be operated in the same way as before—only the management has changed.