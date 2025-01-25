DU Arts, Law and Social Science unit admission test held

Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmad Khan visited the Arts Building exam center.

The admission test for the undergraduate programme of the Arts, Law and Social Science unit (B unit) of Dhaka University for the 2024-2025 academic session was held on Saturday.

The admission test was held on Dhaka University campus and in 7 other divisional cities of the country.

Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmad Khan visited the Arts Building exam center.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Professor Dr. Sayma Haque Bidisha, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education) Professor Dr. Mamun Ahmed, Treasurer Professor Dr. M. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Dean of the Faculty of Arts Professor Dr. Mohammad Siddiqur Rahman Khan, and Proctor Associate Professor Saifuddin Ahmad were present.

VC Dr. Niaz Ahmad Khan expressed satisfaction over the smooth and peaceful conduct of the admission test.

He sincerely thanked all concerned for their cooperation in organising the test in a transparent and orderly manner.

A total of 125,500 applicants applied for 2,934 seats this year.

Source: UNB