The Dhaka University unit of Chhatra Shibir has announced its new committee for 2025.

SM Forhad has been elected as the president with Mohiuddin Khan as the general secretary. Kazi Ashik has become the organisational secretary.

This information was shared on the Facebook page of Chhatra Shibir's Dhaka University branch on Thursday.

Source: UNB