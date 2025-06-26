DU decides to deploy police on campus ahead of DUCSU polls | University News

Proctor Associate Professor Saifuddin Ahmed, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Ramna Zone DC Masud Alam, and representatives of law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies attended the meeting and altogether made this decision.

Ahead of the Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) election, the Dhaka University authorities has decided to deploy police forces round the clock on the campus area to ensure securities.

Following a cocktail explosion at the foot of Raju sculpture on Tuesday night, the DU administration made this decision today at a meeting with DU VC Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan in the chair.

Proctor Associate Professor Saifuddin Ahmed, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Ramna Zone DC Masud Alam, and representatives of law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies attended the meeting and altogether made this decision.

The meeting discussed the overall security measures on the campus and informed the university administration about the current situation on behalf of the law enforcement agencies.

As part of the security reinforcement, round-the-clock police presence will be ensured in the TSC and VC premises from today and police patrols will continue with the proctorial team on the main roads of the campus.

Source: BSS