DU enhances Burmese language education | University News

Adhering to the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR), the program is designed to augment teacher competency through specialized guidance, curriculum refinement, assessment methodology, and Learning Management System (LMS) integration, the press release added.

The Institute of Modern Languages (IML) at the University of Dhaka, in collaboration with UNESCO, has initiated a pivotal program to elevate Burmese language proficiency among 2,650 educators within the Rohingya refugee settlements of Cox's Bazar.

This initiative directly contributes to the realization of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4, 10, and 17, said a press release.

In response to the imperative for effective implementation of the Myanmar Curriculum, IML specialists are partnering with Green Tara Institute to develop and deploy a comprehensive training regimen.

This undertaking reinforces SDG 4 (Quality Education) by ensuring the provision of qualified instructors and pertinent educational resources. It advances SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities) through equitable access to training and a commitment to gender parity. Furthermore, it exemplifies SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals) by cultivating synergistic collaboration among key stakeholders.

"The Institute of Modern Languages is privileged to contribute to the SDGs through this strategic alliance," stated Professor Dr. Sayeedur Rahman, Team Leader of the IML team.

He added: "By empowering educators, we are investing in the future of Rohingya children and fostering a more equitable global community."

The IML team comprises Professor Dr. Mohammed Ansarul Alam, Dr. Md. Monir Uddin (Japanese Language), and Jannatun Naher (Chinese Language). The program, spanning from July 2024 to May 2025, will undergo rigorous monitoring to guarantee its efficacy.