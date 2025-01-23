DU holds preparatory meeting on 'Ekushey February' observance

The meeting, held at the Nawab Nobab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban, was attended by Pro-Vice-Chancellor (administration) Sayema Haque Bidisha, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (administration) Prof Dr Mamun Ahmed, Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed, treasurer, deans of different faculties, provosts of the halls, chairmen of various departments, directors of different institutes and representatives of teachers, a DU release said.

To observe the 'Amar Ekushey February and International Mother Language Day' smoothly and peacefully, a preparatory meeting was held today at Dhaka University (DU) with Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan in the chair.

The meeting, held at the Nawab Nobab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban, was attended by Pro-Vice-Chancellor (administration) Sayema Haque Bidisha, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (administration) Prof Dr Mamun Ahmed, Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed, treasurer, deans of different faculties, provosts of the halls, chairmen of various departments, directors of different institutes and representatives of teachers, a DU release said.

The DU vice-chancellor urged all the people concerned to observe the Amar Ekushey February and International Mother Language Day with due respect and fervor.

He sought all out support from all in implementing the programs taken marking the day.

Besides, a central coordination committee was formed with Prof Dr Mohammad Siddikur Rahman Khan as the coordinator. Apart from this, 13 sub-committees were also formed in this regard.

Source: BSS