DU launches emergency financial assistance for 583 female students | University News

An emergency financial assistance program has been launched for the first time for 583 female students of five halls at Dhaka University.
Under this programme, each female student will get Taka 3,000 through per account.DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan inaugurated the program at his office today and handed over financial assistance to 10 students of different halls, said a press release.
Pro-VC (administration) Professor Dr Saima Haque Bidisha, Treasurer Professor Dr M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Dean of the Faculty of Science Professor Dr Abdus Salam, Dean of the Faculty of Biology Professor Dr Md Enamul Haque, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Professor Dr Taibur Rahman, Provost of Rokeya Hall Professor Dr Hosne Ara Begum,Provost of Shamsun Nahar Hall Professor Dr Nasrin Sultana, Provost of Bangladesh-Kuwait Maithree Hall Professor Dr. Mahbuba Sultana, Provost of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall Professor Dr Aleya Begum, Provost of Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall Professor Dr Salma Nasreen, Proctor Associate Professor Saifuddin Ahmed, Acting Registrar Munshi Shams Uddin Ahmed, Student Representative Umama Fatima and heads of various departments of the university, among others, were present at the event.
The program was moderated by the university's Accounts Director Mohammad Saiful Islam.
source : BSS