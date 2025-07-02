DU launches emergency financial assistance for 583 female students | University News

DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan inaugurated the program at his office today and handed over financial assistance to 10 students of different halls, said a press release.

An emergency financial assistance program has been launched for the first time for 583 female students of five halls at Dhaka University.

Under this programme, each female student will get Taka 3,000 through per account.

Pro-VC (administration) Professor Dr Saima Haque Bidisha, Treasurer Professor Dr M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Dean of the Faculty of Science Professor Dr Abdus Salam, Dean of the Faculty of Biology Professor Dr Md Enamul Haque, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Professor Dr Taibur Rahman, Provost of Rokeya Hall Professor Dr Hosne Ara Begum,

The program was moderated by the university's Accounts Director Mohammad Saiful Islam.

source : BSS