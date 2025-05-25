DU observes 126th birth anniversary of Nat'l Poet Nazrul | University News

He described the poet as a "poet of equality, rebellion, love, and peace," whose works continue to inspire resistance against injustice and promote unity among people.

Dhaka University (DU) today observed the 126th birth anniversary of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam with a series of commemorative events, underscoring his enduring legacy of justice, equality, and unity.

The day's proceedings began with a procession led by DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan from the Oporajeyo Bangla to the poet's mausoleum near the central mosque on the campus, joined by faculty members, students, and staff.

Participants in the procession laid wreaths and recited Fateha, paying homage to the poet.

After paying tribute, Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan highlighted Nazrul's multifaceted contributions to literature and society.

He described the poet as a "poet of equality, rebellion, love, and peace," whose works continue to inspire resistance against injustice and promote unity among people.

The Vice-Chancellor also announced plans to name a new hall at DU in honour of Kazi Nazrul Islam as a token of recognition of his significant impact on the university and the nation.

He said, "Understanding and appreciating Nazrul's works requires a commitment to humanity and justice. Nazrul's life and literature offer us timeless lessons in standing against oppression and fostering solidarity," Khan said while addressing a commemorative seminar near the poet's mausoleum.

The commemoration featured a lecture titled '2024's Mass Uprising: The Legacy of Kazi Nazrul' delivered by Bangla Academy DG Prof. Mohammad Azam. Professor Dr. Sirajul Islam (Siraj Salekin) conducted the seminar.

The lecture explored the poet's role in inspiring mass movements and his enduring influence on Bengali culture.

At the event, the DU Music Department performed Nazrul songs, known as Nazrul Giti, portraying the poet's rich musical heritage.