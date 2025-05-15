DU observing mourning day over death of Shammo | University News

The DU authorities also suspended all classes and examinations till 1:00pm on the day.

A mourning day was being observed on Dhaka University campus on Thursday over killing of a student of the university on the campus on Tuesday night.

Shahriar Alam Shammo, a student of the Institute of Education and Research and a leader of the DU unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, died in an attack allegedly by miscreants in Suhrawardy Udyan area on Tuesday night.

Following the incident, the DU authorities on Wednesday declared Thursday as a mourning day.

Since Thursday morning very few people were seen on the campus.

As all classes and examinations were suspended till 1:00pm the classrooms remained locked.

The administrative works of the university are continuing as usual.

JCD central committee is scheduled to observe countrywide protest programmes on Thursday which include wearing black badges and staging sit-ins programmes at all educational institutions.

The death triggered protests and raised security concerns.

Following the incident, the university authorities at an emergency meeting held on Wednesday and attended by the local government, rural development and cooperatives adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and the university vice-chancellor professor Niaz Ahmed Khan took some decisions to tighten security in Suhrawardy Udyan area.

The police arrested three people in this connection on Wednesday and a Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court sent them to jail.

Unidentified miscreants set fire to the home of one of the arrested people, Tamim Hawlader, in Brahmondi area under Madaripur Sadar upazila on Wednesday night, said Madaripur superintendent of police Md Naimul Hasan.

The university authorities formed a seven-member committee to probe the death.