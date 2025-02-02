DU opens new dorm named 'July Shaheed Smriti Bhaban' | University News

modern fire hydrant system, emergency staircases and ramps for students with special needs. DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan inaugurated the dormitory this evening, when 550 students were already allocated seats and

Dhaka University (DU) today opened a new dormitory naming it 'July Shaheed Smriti Bhaban' in memory of the July 2024 uprising with authorities saying it would accommodate1,008 students with modern facilities in its 252 rooms.

They said the 11-storey dormitory actually is a newly extended unit of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall but in terms of size the building is larger than the main dormitory, having five elevators and other modern facilities including a

modern fire hydrant system, emergency staircases and ramps for students with special needs. DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan inaugurated the dormitory this evening, when 550 students were already allocated seats and

authorities sought applications from non-resident students requiring accommodation facilities at the hall. DU Pro-VC (Education) Prof Mamun Ahmed and Treasurer Prof Dr Mohammad Jahangir Alam Chowdhury also addressed the inaugural ceremony, chaired by Hall provost Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman.

"The naming of the hall serves is a tribute to those who made sacrifices during a critical time in our nation's history. We must always remember our responsibility to honor their legacy," the vice chancellor said.

He added: "This hall will stand as a lasting tribute to the brave young

individuals whose sacrifices secured our rights today."

Ahmed said built on a plot of 43 kathas of land and having all modern

facilities the newly constructed building would largely alleviate

accommodation crisis and adding that the university administration was

committed to address the protracted accommodation of the students.

The hall's provost said the construction works of the building began on April

1, 2019 and as part of the same project another adjacent 11-story residential

building was constructed as well for faculty members.

The total cost of the project, including construction, furnishing, and other

amenities, amounted to BDT 925.85 million. The entire building is covered

with floor tiles and features security systems such as CC cameras, a modern

fire hydrant system, emergency staircases, ramps for students with special

needs, and five elevators.

On January 7, following student proposals, Dhaka University officially named

the newly constructed building as 'July Shaheed Smriti Bhaban' in memory of

the martyrs of July uprising, ensuring their sacrifices remain etched in the

university's history.

Source: BSS