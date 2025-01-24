Du philosophy dept holds 15th reunion

VC Prof Dr. Niaz Ahmad Khan said the development of universities cannot rely solely on government support; rather, cooperation and collaboration with alumni, industries, and other stakeholders are also crucial in this regard.

The 15th reunion of Dhaka University Philosophy Department Alumni Association (DUPDAA) was held on the campus today with huge enthusiasm and festivity.

DU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan inaugurated the day-long programme as the chief guest at Teachers-Student Centre (TSC) of the university, said a DU press release.

BNP Standing Committee Member Goyeshwar Chandra Roy, Convener of the DU Alumni Association Shamsuzzaman Dudu and Member-Secretary ATM Abdul Bari Dani addressed the programme, chaired by president of the Philosophy Department Alumni Association Prof Sultana Munira Jahan.

VC Prof Dr. Niaz Ahmad Khan said the development of universities cannot rely solely on government support; rather, cooperation and collaboration with alumni, industries, and other stakeholders are also crucial in this regard.

Stressing the need to strengthen alumni networks, the VC urged alumni organizations to be more active in serving the university's interests. He also called for unity beyond political divisions, encouraging everyone to work collectively for the betterment of society, the state, and the university.

He expressed hope that through combined efforts, a prosperous Bangladesh could be achieved.

Four distinguished alumni members were honored for their contributions. The honorees are Professor Md. Zahid Anwar, Afroza Begum Bulbul, Hosne Ara Begum, and cartoonist Asiful Huda.

Chief advisor of the reunion organizing committee Barrister Mohammad Ali and association’s General Secretary Mahfuza Rahman Chowdhury Babli also addressed the programme.

Source: BSS