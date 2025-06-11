DU student commits suicide amid threats over FB comment | University News

Police recovered Sakil’s hanging body on Tuesday morning from his house at South Jamsha village at Singair upazila in Manikganj.

According to police and locals, Sakil had allegedly made a derogatory comment about Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SM) and his wife on another person’s Facebook post about seven to eight months ago. Later, he deleted his comment and felt repentant, they said.

A screenshot of the comment, however, went viral on social media on Monday and people threatened Sakil on his Facebook profile, they said, alleging that some people went to his house on Monday night and threatened Sakil and his family.

Sakil allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside his house, according to his family and the local police.

Singair police station officer-in-charge Toufiq Azam said that police recovered the body and sent it to the Manikganj Medical College Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed over the incident, the police official added.

Before his death, Sakil on his Facebook profile wrote that he was not an atheist, but people in the village called him an atheist.

‘I know and Allah knows I have not insulted Prophet Muhammad. My father was very proud of me. Everyone in the village respected me a lot. But I have lost my respect among my own people today,’ wrote Sakil, adding that he could not able to bear this shame as people might disrespect his parents for the allegations.

Socialist Students’ Front’s DU unit convener Muzammel Haque and general secretary Akash Ali in a joint statement on Tuesday claimed that Sakil was a victim of ‘online mob violence’.

The left-leaning student organisation demanded arrest and exemplary punishment of the persons involved in creating the mob following a proper investigation.

DU unit of the Revolutionary Students’ Unity in a statement blamed inaction of the state against mob responsible for such a death of Sakil.