DU students again besiege Shahbagh police station demanding justice for Shammo | University News

Dhaka University students on Sunday besieged Shahbagh police station again, protesting the killing of their fellow student and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader Shahriar Alam Shammo and demanding the arrest of his killers.

The demonstrators said they had given a 48-hour ultimatum to the law enforcers on Friday to arrest the prime accused but no one was arrested.

Earlier, on Friday, the students had besieged the police station for nearly an hour and a half demanding immediate arrests.

They called off the protest after issuing the ultimatum.

On Sunday, following a rally at the base of the Raju Bhaskarjya, the students brought out a procession and marched towards Shahbagh police station where they staged another demonstration.

At Friday’s demonstration, the students alleged that more than 72 hours had passed since the murder but the prime accused had yet to be arrested.

Although police detained three people, protesters claim no one of them is the ‘main killer’.

Shammo, a 25-year-old student of the 2018-19 academic session at DU’s Institute of Education and Research (IER) and publication secretary of JCD’s AF Rahman Hall unit, was stabbed to death by a group of miscreants inside Suhrawardy Udyan in the early hours of May 13.

On Wednesday, police detained three youths from the Green Road and Rajabazar areas in connection with the murder.