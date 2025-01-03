Du students demand resignation of 3 syndicate members

Three syndicate members are former leader of the blue panel, professor Dr. Sitesh Chandra Bachar, the president of the teacher's association and the leader of the blue panel, prof. Dr. Md. Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan and SM Bahalul Majnun Chunnu.

A group of Dhaka University students staged a protest in front of the Vice Chancellor's office on Thursday evening, demanding the resignation of three syndicate members and the immediate announcement of a DUCSU election roadmap.

Three syndicate members are former leader of the blue panel, professor Dr. Sitesh Chandra Bachar, the president of the teacher's association and the leader of the blue panel, prof. Dr. Md. Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan and SM Bahalul Majnun Chunnu.

AB Jubayer, one of the protesting students, said, "We do not want syndicate members who were involved in genocide and are part of the Awami fascist regime. This is our core demand. We have gathered here today to call for the resignation of these fascist syndicate members and for the immediate announcement of a DUCSU election roadmap."

Meanwhile, leaders of Chhatra Dal called for reforms to be implemented before the DUCSU elections.

Source: UNB