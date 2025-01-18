Du students issue 24 hour ultimatum to take action against chhatra union president

Dhaka University Bengla Department student Musaddik Ali Ibne Mohammad said the notorious red terror of the 80s and 90s is reappearing openly.

A section of Dhaka University students held a protest march early Saturday and issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the university administration to take action against President of Chhatra Union Meghmallar Bosu for a ‘extremist’ Facebook post.

The protest march began at 12:30 am on Friday night from when students from various halls joined the march.

The procession passed through Mohsin Hall, the VC Chattar, and concluded at the Raju Sculpture.

After the march, at around 1:30 am, the protesting students painted over the graffiti of Siraj Sikder on the wall of the Central Library, calling it a symbol of red terrorism.

In his post, Chhatra Union President Meghmallar wrote, "The only option is red terror. Defensive violence for the sake of the marginalised. As long as we perform vigils and processions that have no capacity to turn violent, you will never be able to protect your comrades. People will like you, but no one will be inspired. No one needs another 'liberal' party. No one cares for willing martyrs. The only good fascist is a dead one."

"In this right-wing madness, you will be killed in the name of sovereignty and then have your character assassinated. Liberals and 'centrists' who have sold their hearts to the far-right will claim it was a cultural war and how both sides are bad. You have very few comrades. You can't afford to lose even one. And the people are like sheep. Are you willing to become a lifelong shepherd?"

"Stop doing public demonstrations. Stop posting Committees in public. We will be wiped out if we are not careful. The teeth and claws are coming out. You will not troll and meme your way out of this. Let's take this to the underground comrade. Stay tuned. For this is the most one should say publicly," he mentioned in the post.

During the rally, coordinator Mahin Sarkar said, "We have seen the student wing of the Awami League giving space to these leftist organisations on campus. Now, they are providing opportunities for the Awami League’s narrative and stance. Yesterday, they behaved arrogantly with the proctor. Today, they have openly declared red terror. Since the Liberation War, all extrajudicial killings are linked to this red terror. Meghamallar Bosu who instigated this red terror must be brought under the law within 24 hours."

Dhaka University Bengla Department student Musaddik Ali Ibne Mohammad said the notorious red terror of the 80s and 90s is reappearing openly.

They want to create a conflict situation, disrupt the Dhaka University Student Union (DUCSU) elections.

Source: UNB