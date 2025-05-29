DU taken decisions to remove vendors, richshawas to ensure safe academic environment | University News

DU taken decisions to remove vendors, richshawas to ensure safe academic environment

The decisions were taken at a meeting held at the DU proctor office today with Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed in the chair, according to a DU press release issued here.

Dhaka University (DU) authorities have taken a number of decisions including removing unauthorized vendors, rickshaws and bringing the area under CCTV surveillance to ensure a safe and conducive academnic environment.

Assistant proctors, estate manager and representatives from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), and the metro rail (DMRT) took part in the meeting.

The meeting mainly discussed the growing traffic congestion and potential security risks posed by unauthorized vendors, rickshaws, and lingerers under the metro rail station near the TSC area.

In the meeting, the metro rail representatives expressed determination to remove hawkers, rickshaws, and makeshift stalls from the area under the TSC Metro Rail station.

“This operation will be carried out in coordination with the university's proctorial team and DMP,” the release said.

Additionally, steps will be taken by the metro rail authority and DSCC to relocate homeless people currently residing within the metro station’s divider area.

It will also install street lights and surveillance cameras in the area beneath the station to deter crime and improve visibility at night, the release added.