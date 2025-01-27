DU Tension: Students of 7 colleges issue 4-hour ultimatum to meet demands

They accused Dhaka University authorities and local police of the clashes that happened overnight in the New Market, Nilkhet and Dhaka University areas, which left over 40 people injured, including journalists and students.

Students from the seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University have issued a four-hour ultimatum to the government, demanding immediate action on their six demands and threatened to wage tougher measures if their demands are not met by 4:00 pm today (Monday).

Addressing a press conference held at Dhaka College’s Shaheed Minar, representatives of the protesting students outlined their demands and condemned the events of the previous night in Dhaka University areas.

They accused Dhaka University authorities and local police of the clashes that happened overnight in the New Market, Nilkhet and Dhaka University areas, which left over 40 people injured, including journalists and students.

Six-Point Demand

The students presented six demands, including a public apology from Dhaka University for its alleged role in the conflict.

They also called for the resignation of DU Pro-Vice Chancellor Mamun Ahmed by the deadline.

A significant demand focuses on the removal of New Market Police Station officials, including the Assistant Commissioner and officer-in-charge, who were allegedly involved in attacks on Dhaka College students.

Protesters called for their withdrawal and departmental investigation for punitive action.

The clashes, which began on Sunday night, reportedly left Dhaka College student Rakib critically injured. Protesters allege he was attacked with the intent to kill and described police actions during the unrest as "barbaric."

The students also demanded the complete severance of academic and administrative ties between Dhaka University and the seven colleges.

They called on the government to draft a framework for an independent university for the seven colleges within 24 hours.

The protesters also accused Dhaka University students of making offensive comments and inappropriate gestures towards female students from the seven colleges, including Eden College and Begum Badrunnesa College. They demanded an investigation and justice for these incidents.

Call for High-Level Meeting

The students proposed an immediate meeting with a committee comprising the Chief Adviser, Education Adviser, Student Adviser Nahid Islam, a UGC member, and the Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor to resolve the crisis.

Another demand was for the roads within Dhaka University’s jurisdiction, currently restricted, to be opened for public use.

Tense Atmosphere Persists

As of now, no new clashes have been reported, but the atmosphere in the New Market, Nilkhet, and Dhaka University areas remains tense.

Earlier in the day, protesters staged demonstrations at Dhaka College, holding shoes aloft and chanting slogans calling for the resignation of Pro-VC Mamun Ahmed.

