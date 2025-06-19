DU tightens campus security centring DUCSU polls, recent concerns | University News

Additionally, police activities have been intensified in and around the Suhrawardy Udyan area, the release added.

The Dhaka University authorities have adopted a series of strict security measures to address the prevailing concerns over campus safety and prepare for potential challenges ahead of the forthcoming Dhaka University Central Students’ Union elections.

The decisions were made at a high-level meeting held in the vice-chancellor’s conference room on Tuesday, with vice-chancellor professor Niaz Ahmed Khan in the chair, said a press release issued by the university’s public relations office on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by pro-vice-chancellor professor Sayema Haque Bidisha, pro-vice-chancellor professor Mamun Ahmed, proctor Saifuddin Ahmed, deputy inspector general of Special Branch Mir Ashraf Ali, a Directorate General of Forces Intelligence representative Colonel Abdullah, representatives of National Security Intelligence, Detective Branch and others.

Key decisions include deployment of law enforcement strike forces in the university area, dusk-to-dawn checkpoint-based searches at six key entrances from 6:00pm to 8:00am, joint search operations involving the proctorial team, the Ansars, and armed police, regular drives by police and the proctorial team to remove vagrants, a formal request to the army to increase patrols around the campus, holding regular coordination meetings with student organisations, and scaling up of CCTV coverage, repair of dysfunctional cameras, and enhanced lighting throughout the campus.

Additionally, police activities have been intensified in and around the Suhrawardy Udyan area, the release added.

The press release also said that in the wake of the recent recovery of explosives from the campus, security guards on duty had been interrogated, and field-level surveillance by the NSI and the DGFI had been reinforced.

Source: Newage