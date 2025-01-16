DU to launch Tk 3,000 monthly aid for female students facing accommodation crisis

DU Treasurer Professor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury shared this information during a press conference held at the Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom, near the Vice-Chancellor's office, on Wednesday.

Dhaka University (DU) administration will launch a temporary financial assistance programme for female students who cannot stay in university halls due to accommodation crisis.

Starting next month, each eligible student will receive Tk 3,000 per month under this programme.

DU Treasurer Professor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury shared this information during a press conference held at the Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom, near the Vice-Chancellor's office, on Wednesday.

He said that the university lacks adequate accommodation facilities for female students. Although the university has taken various initiatives to address this issue, the process takes time. In response to student needs, DU will start the financial assistance programme as a temporary measure.

"This assistance may not be a large amount, but it will help the students to some extent. All students who have not been allotted a seat will receive this assistance,” added the treasurer.

The university is also working on constructing new halls, and temporary bunk beds have already been installed.

Professor Jahangir Alam also said that the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh has confirmed the construction of a hall for 2,500 female students.

DU Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Sayma Haque Bidisha said that building the necessary infrastructure will take some time, but the administration is working diligently to alleviate students' hardships in the meantime. The financial assistance programme will provide temporary relief, allowing students to stay elsewhere.

DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed, Dr. Abdullah-Al-Mamun, Chairperson of the Provost Standing Committee, and other female hall provosts, were present at the time, among others.

Source: UNB