DU's regular class till March 13 and online class till March 20 | University News

The decision was taken in a Dean's committee meeting held on March 6 at the vice-chancellor's conference room marking the holy Ramadan.

The regular class of the Dhaka University (DU) will be continued till March 13 while online class will begin on March 14 and will continue till March 20.

The announcement of holding online classes was officially released through a press release here today, signed by Mohammad Rafiqul Islam , acting director of the public relations department of Dhaka University.

