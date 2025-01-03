Earthquake jolts Sylhet, no damages, casualties reported

The northeastern district of Sylhet has experienced an earthquake, causing panic among residents on Friday morning.
The earthquake, measuring 5 magnitude on the Richter Scale, occurred at 10:40am and its epiccentre was in neighbouring Myanmar, said Shah Md Sojib Hossain, assistant meteorologist at Sylhet Weather Department.
However, no damages or casualties were reported.
The tremor lasted a few seconds, prompting many people to leave their homes and business establishments and rush to the streets.
Source: UNB