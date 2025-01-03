Earthquake jolts Sylhet, no damages, casualties reported

The earthquake, measuring 5 magnitude on the Richter Scale, occurred at 10:40am and its epiccentre was in neighbouring Myanmar, said Shah Md Sojib Hossain, assistant meteorologist at Sylhet Weather Department.

The northeastern district of Sylhet has experienced an earthquake, causing panic among residents on Friday morning.

The earthquake, measuring 5 magnitude on the Richter Scale, occurred at 10:40am and its epiccentre was in neighbouring Myanmar, said Shah Md Sojib Hossain, assistant meteorologist at Sylhet Weather Department.

However, no damages or casualties were reported.

The tremor lasted a few seconds, prompting many people to leave their homes and business establishments and rush to the streets.

Source: UNB