EC disposes of over 9 lakh NID correction applications | Politics News

“Under the crash programme, we have resolved 907,662 NID correction applications in the past six months,” said EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed at a press briefing on Wednesday.

The Election Commission has disposed of more than nine lakh applications for corrections to National Identity Cards (NID) in the last six months under a special crash programme.

“Under the crash programme, we have resolved 907,662 NID correction applications in the past six months,” said EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed at a press briefing on Wednesday.

No discussion on election date with Chief Adviser: CEC

Raising the progress of the crash programme, the EC secretary said now only 76,694 NID correction applications remain to be settled. “Public sufferings related to NID services have declined,” he said.

Of the total 984,356 applications during this period, 907,662 have been disposed of, leaving 76,694 still pending, he said.

As the number of pending applications goes down, so does the intensity of complaints of harassment and sufferings, the EC Secretary added.

Since 2020, the EC has received a total of 5,476,011 correction applications, out of which 5,399,420 have been resolved.

source : UNB