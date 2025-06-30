EC seeks public opinion on draft code banning posters | Politics News

The Election Commission on Sunday invited public opinion by July 10on the final draft of the revised Code of Conduct for Political Parties and Candidates 2025 that proposed ban on posters.

The commission issued a notification seeking public opinion over the draft code uploaded on its website www.ecs.gov.bd .

The draft of the Code of Conduct 2025 has been prepared, subject to amendment by the appropriate authority under the relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Order, 1972. Individuals are requested to submit their thoughtful opinions before finalisation,’ reads a notification signed by the commission’s deputy secretary Dewan Md Sarwar Jahan.

The revised code has incorporated several proposals from the Electoral System Reform Commission. The penalty for violating this code has been made stricter as the revised code raised the maximum fine from Tk 50,000 to Tk 150,000 by keeping the existing maximum six-month jail term unchanged.

Though the use of posters was banned, the provision for the use of hoardings during the campaign was included for the first time.

It also bars election-time government advisers — now classified as VVIPs —from participating in campaign activities.

About the use of social media, the code specifically defined what can and cannot be done on social media platforms.

To curb sound pollution during campaigns, the revised code states that campaign-related sound levels must not exceed 60 decibels, in line with international standards.

As per the updated code, all candidates will be given scope to read their manifestos from a common platform arranged by the returning officer in each constituency.

Candidates currently serving on governing bodies of educational institutions must resign from their posts once their candidacy is confirmed, as per the new code.

source : newage